FRIDAY UPDATE: East Texas now up to 13 cases of coronavirus; 3 new confirmed in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The amount of coronavirus cases jumped to double digits on Friday afternoon with the announcement of three new ones in Smith County and one new one in Cass County.

According to Smith County officials, there are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Firday, March 20.

These additional cases are due to community spread.

EAST TEXAS CASES

The other East Texas cases are in the following counties: one in Gregg, one in Van Zandt, one in Rusk, and one in Bowie, and one in Cass County.

Cass County confirmed their case Thursday evening on Facebook.

PROTECT YOURSELF

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow recommendations from your local health district officials

They say if you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing to contact your healthcare provider.