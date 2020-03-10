North Texas man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – A Frisco man has tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus, according to the Collin County Health Care Service.

The man is in his 30s and had recently traveled to California. The man has been isolated in his home and is being monitored by Collin County staff, according to NBC 5.

Health officials are waiting to confirm the initial results and that the man’s symptoms do not require hospitalization.

“CCHCS is also monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious,” the statement said. “Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff.

Here are some ways to prevent yourself from getting the coronavirus: