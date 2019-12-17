GoFundMe set up for East Texas sisters killed in collision with log truck

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of two East Texas sisters who died in a crash Saturday morning near the school near their school.

Shantey and Adryanna Hawkins were students at Linden-Kildare Consolidated ISD.

Preliminary reports indicate that the girl’s mother, Gwendolyn Spignor-Leaks was driving a Dodge Charger and traveling southeast on FM 125, attempting to turn left into the Linden-Kildare High School Parking lot when she turned in front of an oncoming Kenworth truck driven by Timothy Davis, 61, of Bivins.

The girls died of their injuries. Leaks was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but survived her injuries.

Davis was treated and released from Health Care Express – Atlanta.

Adryanna was a freshman and Shantey was a sophomore, according to the district’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are grieving for these students and their families,” the district said in its post. “Please join us in keeping them at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers as we all attempt to cope with this sudden and tragic loss.

“As a community, we ask you to extend your love and support to the Hawkins Family. This tragedy impacts our community as a whole, including those at Linden-Kildare CISD who cared deeply for Shantey and Adryanna. Please continue to lift these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The district is making counselors available to anyone in the school community. The counselors have been assigned to the high school, but will remain in place for as long as needed and will offer their support to any of the district’s students and staff members.

The GoFundMe account set up for their family can be found HERE.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.