Gov. Abbott announces statewide rental relief program

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide rental relief program to assist those struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The program, for qualifying households, will administer more than $1 billion from the federal COVID-19 stimulus bill through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

To qualify for the program, households must be at or below 80 percent of the area median incomes, among other guidelines. The TDHCA will begin accepting applications Feb. 15 and plan to prioritize those who fall below 50 percent of the area median income level and households where one or more members are currently unemployed and have been for at least 90 days.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant financial strain on many Texans, and the Texas Rental Relief Program will provide an incredible lifeline to households in need of assistance on their rent and utility payments,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement. “I urge qualifying households to apply for this program once applications open on February 15th. The State of Texas will continue to provide the resources for those in need throughout the pandemic.”

More information on the program can be found at TexasRentalRelief.com.