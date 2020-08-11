Gov. Abbott believes feds will strike deal to ensure unemployment benefits ‘will be provided adequately’

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott believes federal officials will strike a deal to provide unemployment benefits “adequately” for Texans who have lost a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott made the remarks during a press conference in Beaumont, about 85 miles east of Houston. He visited East Texas to meet with local officials about the response to the novel coronavirus.

“Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak with both the Vice President as well as Treasury Secretary (Steven) Mnuchin about unemployment benefits and what the plan is,” Abbott said.

“The reality is this, and that is the administration continues to negotiate with the Democrats both in the U.S. House as well as the U.S. Senate on what the plan will look like,” Abbott said.

“I have every reason to believe that when all the final deal is worked out, there will be a more robust deal that is struck between administration and between Congress to make sure that unemployment benefits will be provided adequately for those who have lost a job because of no fault of their own,” Abbott concluded.

A spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission said Monday the commission was reviewing President Donald Trump’s executive order issued over the weekend, which moves to charge states to pay 25% of the $400 payment through a federal unemployment program. A $600 payment expired when Congress failed to negotiate a deal by the end of July.