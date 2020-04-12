Gov. Abbott extends Texas state disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 8, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all counties in Texas.

The declaration, originally issued on March 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, makes emergency resources more readily available for Texans during the pandemic.

With the declaration set to expire after a month, the governor announced Sunday that he has renewed it.

“By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Gov. Abbott.

“I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

View the Governor’s proclamation.

The extension of the disaster declaration comes as the death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 Sunday with the state reporting nearly 1,000 more positive tests for the disease. Texas officials said about 13,500 state residents had tested positive and 271 had died.

Harris County has the most confirmed cases with more than 3,500 positive tests, followed by Dallas County with over 1,600, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Around 1,300 people with the disease are hospitalized, according to the health department, and more than 2,000 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

