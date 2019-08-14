Gov. Abbott forms Domestic Terrorism Task Force in wake of El Paso shooting

President Donald Trump greets Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, second from left, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, watch, as first lady Melania Trump greets Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, as they arrive at El Paso International Airport to meet with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced Wednesday that he has formed a Domestic Terrorism Task Force in the wake of the El Paso shooting that killed 22 people.

The shooter later confessed to police that he was trying to “kill as many Mexicans as possible.”

Abbott also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase efforts in combating domestic terrorism, including by having DPS agents assist the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and increasing the number of DPS agents conducting investigations into gangs affiliated with white supremacist groups.

“Our top priority is to keep Texans safe in their communities. Part of that mission is to combat domestic terrorism and root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state. This task force brings together leaders with the expertise Texas needs to develop effective strategies and combat domestic terrorism.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott will be in Tyler on Thursday night for a town hall that will be broadcast exclusively on KETK. It is set to start at 7 p.m. at UT Tyler.

With the El Paso shooting fresh on the public’s mind, he is almost certain to face questions on what his administration is doing to protect Texans from these kinds of attacks in the future.

It is one of two significant mass shootings that have occurred in Texas since Abbott took office in 2015.

26 people were killed a Sutherland Springs church in 2017 in what is still the fifth-worst mass shooting in American history.

Abbott’s office said the task force will have four main objectives:

Analyzing current and emerging threats in Texas, and developing strategies that government entities can take to prevent and respond to such threats.

Studying ways to increase interagency cooperation and collaboration between local, state, and federal agencies.

Developing model tools, policies, and protocols to assist in fighting domestic terrorism.

Providing advice and recommendations regarding state homeland security strategic planning, and relevant legislative recommendations to the Governor and the Legislature.

The task force will be comprised of the following members: