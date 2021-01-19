The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Gov. Abbott to give COVID-19 vaccination update at 12:15 p.m.

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott addressed reporters after touring a mass vaccination site in Arlington on Jan. 11, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is set the hold a press conference on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout and hold a roundtable with state health leaders at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The roundtable discussion will be on Abbott’s “legislative priorities for ensuring a healthier future for the state of Texas,” a press release from his office said.

Joining Abbott for the roundtable with health care professionals at Houston Methodist Hospital will be:

  • Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
  • DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD
  • UT System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD
  • Houston Methodist Hospital President and CEO Marc Boom, MD

The press conference will be held following the roundtable. We will stream it on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.

