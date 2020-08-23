Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for as Hurricane Marco nears Gulf Coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties ahead of Hurricane Marco, which is expected to hit near the Texas Gulf Coast early this week — and was classified as a hurricane Sunday afternoon.

These counties include all 22 coastal surge counties as identified by the National Weather Service, in addition to Bexar County — which Abbott says is included for staging and sheltering.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Aransas Bexar Brazoria Calhoun Cameron Chambers Galveston Hardin Harris Jackson Jasper Jefferson Kennedy Kleberg Liberty Matagorda Newton Nueces Orange Refugio San Patricio Victoria Willacy

In addition to the state disaster declaration, Abbott is requesting Pres. Donald Trump declare federal emergency in these counties as well.

‘This will help the state meet critical emergency requirements, including evacuation and sheltering,” Abbott said.

The Governor says that as the storms progress, there may be additional needs to expand the counties included in the disaster declaration.

Throughout any evacuation efforts, mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is a top priority, the Governor said.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are fully prepared to respond to the oncoming hurricanes of Marco and Laura,” Abbott said.

Abbott is joined by Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The briefing will be streamed here, starting at 1:45 p.m CT.