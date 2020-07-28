Gov. Abbott to hold news conference on storm damage left by Hurricane Hanna

Texas
Posted:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Texas Governor Greg Abbott will meet with local officials Tuesday in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley to assess damage from Hurricane Hanna.

According to his office, Gov. Abbott will be joined by Nim Kidd, the Texas Department of Emergency Management chief.

Gov. Abbott will head to the Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Weslaco at 3:30 p.m. with a news conference at 4 p.m.

The governor was also scheduled to be at the Anchor Ballroom on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a news conference at 12 p.m.

In a live interview with CBS4 on Monday, Gov. Abbott said the state will provide the Valley with all the resources it will need to respond to both COVID-19 and hurricane damage, including food, beds, socially distant shelter and PPE.

