Gov. Abbott to meet with health officials in Lubbock and El Paso for COVID-19 briefings on Thursday

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with local officials in Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday to discuss regional COVID-19 updates.
According to Abbott’s office, he will be joined by Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
He will hold a press conference in Lubbock scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Central Time, and in El Paso scheduled for 3 p.m. Central Time.
Abbott participated in similar briefings and press conferences in Beaumont and in Victoria on Tuesday.
