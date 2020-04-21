Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 update expected to include mobile testing details

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Abbott announced the framework of his phased plan to reopen the state’s economy on Friday, detailing a layered approach that includes allowing businesses to reopen with “retail to-go” models, loosening some hospital surgery restrictions and reopening state parks. Abbott said Texas classrooms would remain closed through the rest of the school year, but the Texas Education Agency said at-home learning would continue. Abbott also formed a strike force of state leaders and business executives to advise him on strategies for the economic reopening.

Gov. Abbott said Monday 1,200 Texas National Guard members will mobilize to help run new testing sites around the state. Teams of 45 people will be sent out to areas that need more access to COVID-19 testing.

The teams will have 34 soldiers, plus 11 medical professionals and support staff. Mobile testing units will have the capacity to test 150 people per day.

The first two teams are headed to Fredericksburg and Floresville, Abbott said. Floresville is located southeast of San Antonio.

The remaining 23 teams will be dispatched at the direction of the Department of State Health Services where the need is greatest.

Abbott’s Tuesday briefing comes as the state surpasses the 20,000 mark for positive cases and the 500 mark for deaths statewide related to COVID-19.

“The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Gov. Abbott said.

So far, the Texas Military Department has deployed over 2,500 Guardsmen at Abbott’s direction to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response,” he said.

