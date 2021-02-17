Radar

LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to give latest on Texas’ response to mass power failures during winter weather

Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As millions of Texans keep suffering without power during the freezing cold, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give updates on what is being done.

Abbott and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s electric flow, are being criticized fpr what’s being seen as poor disaster preparation after a series of planned blackouts never ended for millions of Texans.

On Tuesday, Abbott knocked the council and even called for an investigation into the group’s energy handling.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said on Tuesday. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

ERCOT, which many Texans may not have even been aware of before the winter storms, advises power companies on how much energy they have available to use safely at any given time.

KXAN will stream the 3 p.m. briefing in this story, on KXAN.com, via our Facebook page and on the KXAN app.

