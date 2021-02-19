Gov. Greg Abbott to give press conference on Texas’ winter weather response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas’ response to this week’s winter weather event which left millions of Texans with no power for days during record-breaking cold temperatures.

Earlier in the week, Abbott called on the state legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He called ERCOT a complete failure.

During the governor’s update to the state on Thursday, he said most of those remaining issues are because of issues caused by the storm, and not because of any generation issues stemming from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ grid management.

During a virtual press conference from ERCOT on Friday, the council said, “We just got the notice from our control room that we have left in the last stage of emergency operations. So we are completely back to normal operations as about.”

Now, the biggest issue impacting Texans is water. As of yesterday, a total of 725 have issued boil water notices, affecting 13 million Texans, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The governor is expected to address any resources being provided by the state and FEMA in response to these shortages.

KXAN.com will live stream the press conference from the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin today at 3 p.m.