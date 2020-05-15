Harrison County confirms 207 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Breaking News
DiamondJacks in Bossier City announces permanent closure, citing coronavirus impact
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Judge Chad Sims is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 in his county and 6 new cases.

“Today, I’m sorry to report both a rise in cases and fatalities,” Judge Sims said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

“Our cumulative total case count climbed by 6 to 207 cases. Additionally, we’ve had 3 more fatalities bringing our total to 14. Please remember these families in your prayers, not just today but for the next several days. This virus is not going away so we must learn how to live with it. Please make every effort to protect yourself and those around you.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

