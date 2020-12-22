Harrison County confirms 3 new deaths in latest COVID- 19 report

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials have confirmed three new deaths related to coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 182 new COVID-19 cases in his weekly report.

“Please continue to be cautious. Wear a mask, avoid crowds and wash your hands. The vaccine is coming but it will take some time to slow down the spread. In the mean-time, it’s up to us,” Simms said.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Dec. 21:

Total Positive Cases – 1,362

Total Fatalities – 58

Total Recoveries – 1,927

Total Active Cases – 280

Probable Cases – 903