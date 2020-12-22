Harrison County confirms 3 new deaths in latest COVID- 19 report

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials have confirmed three new deaths related to coronavirus.
In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 182 new COVID-19 cases in his weekly report.
“Please continue to be cautious. Wear a mask, avoid crowds and wash your hands. The vaccine is coming but it will take some time to slow down the spread. In the mean-time, it’s up to us,” Simms said.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Dec. 21:
- Total Positive Cases – 1,362
- Total Fatalities – 58
- Total Recoveries – 1,927
- Total Active Cases – 280
- Probable Cases – 903
