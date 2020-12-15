Harrison County confirms 9 new deaths in latest COVID- 19 report

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KKTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials confirm nine new COVID-19 deaths.
In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 42 news COVID-19 cases.
“The case numbers don’t seem to be overwhelming but it indicates a steady spread throughout our county” said Simms.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Dec. 14:
- Total Positive Cases – 1,315
- Total Fatalities – 55
- Total Recoveries – 1,217
- Total Active Cases – 43
- Probable Cases – 768
- Probable Recoveries – 653
- Probable Actives – 115
