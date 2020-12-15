The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Harrison County confirms 9 new deaths in latest COVID- 19 report

Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KKTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials confirm nine new COVID-19 deaths.

In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 42 news COVID-19 cases.

“The case numbers don’t seem to be overwhelming but it indicates a steady spread throughout our county” said Simms.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Dec. 14:

  • Total Positive Cases – 1,315
  • Total Fatalities – 55
  • Total Recoveries – 1,217
  • Total Active Cases – 43
  • Probable Cases – 768
  • Probable Recoveries – 653
  • Probable Actives – 115

