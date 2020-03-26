Harrison County confirms COVID-19 case, issues declaration of disaster

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County has reported a case of COVID-19.

In response, City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease in conjunction with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.

Among other provisions, the declaration:

Activates the Marshall Emergency Management Plan pursuant to §418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency;

Authorizes the Mayor to control ingress to and egress from the City of Marshall and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the City of Marshall.

Citizens are urged to follow following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) national guidelines and the Executive Order GA-08 by Governor Greg Abbott, including:

Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.

Maintain a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.

Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.

Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.

Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

