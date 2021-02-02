Harrison County Judge: Five more COVID-19 deaths, 244 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials have confirmed five more deaths related to coronavirus in addition to 244 new positive cases over the last week.

“We’ve seen a small downward trend in our new case numbers but we still cannot get complacent. Please take every precaution to keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy,” Harrison County Judge Chad Simms said in a statement Monday.

Judge Simms reports that Sunday was the 3rd day in a row that hospitalizations in Harrison County have been below 15%.

“You’ll remember that when we exceeded 15% for 7 consecutive days the Governors Executive Order limiting business occupancy from 75% to 50% and closing bars became effective. After 7 days of our region remaining below 15%, that order will be lifted,” Judge Simms said in a Facebook post.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Feb. 1:

Total Positive Cases – 2,101

Total Fatalities – 81

Total Recoveries – 3,133

Total Active Cases – 817

Probable Cases – 1,930