Harrison County Judge: Three new COVID-19 related deaths, 220 new cases

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials are reporting three new deaths related to coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 220 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days in his weekly report averaging 31 new cases per day.

Simms confirms that as of Saturday, the COVID hospitalization percentage is at 25%.

“Please continue to pray for these families who have been affected by this pandemic,” Simms said in a statement on Monday.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Jan. 11:

  • Total Positive Cases – 1,631
  • Total Fatalities – 68
  • Total Recoveries – 2,340
  • Total Active Cases – 493
  • Probable Cases – 1,270

