Harrison County Judge: Three new COVID-19 related deaths, 220 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials are reporting three new deaths related to coronavirus.
In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 220 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days in his weekly report averaging 31 new cases per day.
Simms confirms that as of Saturday, the COVID hospitalization percentage is at 25%.
“Please continue to pray for these families who have been affected by this pandemic,” Simms said in a statement on Monday.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Jan. 11:
- Total Positive Cases – 1,631
- Total Fatalities – 68
- Total Recoveries – 2,340
- Total Active Cases – 493
- Probable Cases – 1,270
