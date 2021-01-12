Harrison County Judge: Three new COVID-19 related deaths, 220 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials are reporting three new deaths related to coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also reported 220 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days in his weekly report averaging 31 new cases per day.

Simms confirms that as of Saturday, the COVID hospitalization percentage is at 25%.

“Please continue to pray for these families who have been affected by this pandemic,” Simms said in a statement on Monday.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Jan. 11:

Total Positive Cases – 1,631

Total Fatalities – 68

Total Recoveries – 2,340

Total Active Cases – 493

Probable Cases – 1,270