Harrison County Judge: Two new COVID related deaths, 600 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials are reporting two new deaths related to coronavirus in addition to 600 new cases over the last seven days.

In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also said, “Recoveries have increased but we are still at 19.56% hospitalizations.”

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Jan. 18:

  • Total Positive Cases – 1,893
  • Total Fatalities – 70
  • Total Recoveries – 3,004
  • Total Active Cases – 427
  • Probable Cases – 1,608

