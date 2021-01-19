Harrison County Judge: Two new COVID related deaths, 600 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials are reporting two new deaths related to coronavirus in addition to 600 new cases over the last seven days.
In a post on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Simms also said, “Recoveries have increased but we are still at 19.56% hospitalizations.”
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Jan. 18:
- Total Positive Cases – 1,893
- Total Fatalities – 70
- Total Recoveries – 3,004
- Total Active Cases – 427
- Probable Cases – 1,608
