Harrison County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, total jumps to 223

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District has reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to health officials as of Wednesday, May 20, Harrison County has a total of 223 positive cases.

“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” The Marshall-Harrison County Health District said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

“While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these numbers is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies, and departments involved.”

“Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results. The information is reported as the number of tests performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting,” said the Marshall Harrison County Health District.

(Photo: Marshall Harrison County Health District)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.