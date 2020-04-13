Harrison County reports 2nd death from coronavirus, East Texas now at 16

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A second person in Harrison County has died from the coronavirus, according to Judge Chad Sims.
No other information was given about the victim.
It is the 16 person to died from COVID-19 in East Texas. Bowie County leads the region in deaths with five overall.
There are currently over 400 cases of coronavirus in East Texas. Here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 96, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 47, 3 deaths
- Bowie County –41, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 39
- Shelby County – 34
- Panola County – 17, 1 death
- Harrison County – 16, 2 deaths
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 15
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 10
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 9
- Cherokee County – 8, 1 death
- Upshur County – 8
- Titus County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Wood County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 3
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1