HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 in his county and 39 recoveries.
“Today we have no new cases to report and 5 new recoveries,” Judge Sims said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
“That’s the good news. I also must report 3 new fatalities. Thank you all for your continued prayers for these affected families. We remain at 212 total cases, our fatalities have increased to 22, our recoveries have increased to 39 and our current cases have dropped down to 151.”
“As businesses and activities begin to return to normal, don’t forget to act responsibly and take precautions for your safety and those around you. In an earlier Facebook post today I provided additional information about the Governor’s latest directive,” said Judge Sims.
- Red River Public School students eligible for $285 P-EBT grant for groceries
- Shreveport tattoo shop owner gives away free PPE for essential workers and those in need during COVID-19
- Shreve Memorial Library offers curbside pick up
- Shreveport Farmer’s Market to open May 30 with guidelines in place for safety
- Harrison County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises to 22
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.