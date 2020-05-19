The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Harrison County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises to 22

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 in his county and 39 recoveries.

“Today we have no new cases to report and 5 new recoveries,” Judge Sims said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s the good news. I also must report 3 new fatalities. Thank you all for your continued prayers for these affected families. We remain at 212 total cases, our fatalities have increased to 22, our recoveries have increased to 39 and our current cases have dropped down to 151.”

“As businesses and activities begin to return to normal, don’t forget to act responsibly and take precautions for your safety and those around you. In an earlier Facebook post today I provided additional information about the Governor’s latest directive,” said Judge Sims.

