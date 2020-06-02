Harrison County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 25

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials have now confirmed another coronavirus death in Harrison County, and four new positive cases.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Tuesday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 25.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Tuesday, June 2:

Total Positive Cases – 253

Total Fatalities – 25

Total Recoveries – 85

Total Active Cases – 143

“Our hearts continue to hurt for those who’ve lost loved ones,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“Please join me in praying for these families. Even while we celebrate the slowing of the spread of this virus, the pain of losing a loved one is real to those families affected. We are still waiting on the nursing home results. It does not appear that any of today’s positives are related to a long term care facility.”

