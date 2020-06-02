The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Harrison County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 25

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials have now confirmed another coronavirus death in Harrison County, and four new positive cases.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Tuesday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 25.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Tuesday, June 2:

  • Total Positive Cases – 253
  • Total Fatalities – 25
  • Total Recoveries – 85
  • Total Active Cases – 143

“Our hearts continue to hurt for those who’ve lost loved ones,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“Please join me in praying for these families. Even while we celebrate the slowing of the spread of this virus, the pain of losing a loved one is real to those families affected. We are still waiting on the nursing home results. It does not appear that any of today’s positives are related to a long term care facility.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss