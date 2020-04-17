Harrison County reports 4th death from COVID-19, 41 positive cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Friday that a fourth person has died from the coronavirus, and the county’s total of positive cases has jumped up to 41.
“We have confirmed 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harrison County,” Judge Sims said in a Facebook post Friday.
“Additionally and with a heavy heart, I have to report that we’ve had 2 more deaths related to the virus. Our total case count is now 41 with 4 deaths related to the coronavirus in our county. Please remember these patients and families in your prayers.”
“Today Governor Abbott shared his vision for the path towards re-opening businesses. Governor Abbott specifically addressed retail stores so they could prepare to reopen on April 24 with still limited services calling it “retail-to-go.” Purchases will be made over the phone or online and delivered outside to the customer’s vehicle.”
