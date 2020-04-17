Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Harrison County reports 4th death from COVID-19, 41 positive cases

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Friday that a fourth person has died from the coronavirus, and the county’s total of positive cases has jumped up to 41.

“We have confirmed 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harrison County,” Judge Sims said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Additionally and with a heavy heart, I have to report that we’ve had 2 more deaths related to the virus. Our total case count is now 41 with 4 deaths related to the coronavirus in our county. Please remember these patients and families in your prayers.”

“Today Governor Abbott shared his vision for the path towards re-opening businesses. Governor Abbott specifically addressed retail stores so they could prepare to reopen on April 24 with still limited services calling it “retail-to-go.” Purchases will be made over the phone or online and delivered outside to the customer’s vehicle.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss