Harrison County reports new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 33

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have now confirmed nine coronavirus death in Harrison County, and one new positive cases.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Tuesday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 33.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Tuesday, July 21:

  • Total Positive Cases – 534
  • Total Fatalities – 33
  • Total Recoveries – 356
  • Total Active Cases – 145

“While we are grateful for all the recoveries our hearts go out to those who are sick and especially to the families who have lost loved ones,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

“We can’t stop what’s been done but we can slow the spread. Please wear a mask, wash or sanitize your hands and avoid crowds.”

