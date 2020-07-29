Harrison County reports nine new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 34

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS – Health officials have now confirmed nine new coronavirus cases in Harrison County, and one death.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Tuesday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 34

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Wednesday, July 29:

Total Positive Cases – 600

Total Fatalities – 34

Total Recoveries – 402

Total Active Cases – 164

“Sad to announce another lost life. Please pray for the family in this difficult time,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“Let’s continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds and practicing excellent hygiene so we can see a decrease in our numbers. It takes each one of us doing our part.”

