Harrison County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 35

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS – Health officials have now confirmed seven new coronavirus cases in Harrison County, and one new death.
According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Tuesday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 35.
This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Thursday, July 30:
- Total Positive Cases – 607
- Total Fatalities – 35
- Total Recoveries – 431
- Total Active Cases – 141
County Judge Chad Sims said in a Facebook post Thursday to remember this family in prayer time as he reported the new death.
