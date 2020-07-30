The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Harrison County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 35

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS – Health officials have now confirmed seven new coronavirus cases in Harrison County, and one new death.

According to the Marshall Harrison County Health District, one death was reported Tuesday bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 35.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Thursday, July 30:

  • Total Positive Cases – 607
  • Total Fatalities – 35
  • Total Recoveries – 431
  • Total Active Cases – 141

County Judge Chad Sims said in a Facebook post Thursday to remember this family in prayer time as he reported the new death.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss