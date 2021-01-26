Harrison County reports six new COVID-19 related deaths, 286 new cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County officials are reporting six new deaths related to coronavirus in addition to 286 new positive cases over the last seven days.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Judge Chad Sims said numbers from the week before seem to be inaccurate but the state has not adjusted or corrected them, and this week’s numbers appear to more in line.

“We do not expect to receive any vaccines this week but will continue to request more for our area,” Judge Chad Sims said Monday.

“Christus Good Shepherd in Longview announced today that they are a hub for vaccine administration.”

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, Jan. 25:

Total Positive Cases – 2,010

Total Fatalities – 76

Total Recoveries – 2,710

Total Active Cases – 1,001

Probable Cases – 1,777

Residents may sign up at vaccinate.christushealth.org or call 877-335-5746.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.