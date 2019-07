HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Jordan Chastain of Marshall was last seen leaving her house on Muntz. None of her family or friends have heard from her since Monday.

If you know where she is or have any information on her disappearance, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.



MISSING: Jordan Chastain (Photo: Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

