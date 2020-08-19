Harrison County declines to take action on calls to remove Confederate monument after public comments

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – The Harrison County Commissioners Court took no action Wednesday morning to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds. Zephaniah Timmins, the lone Black commissioner, put forward a motion to remove the monument.

The agenda item read that they could submit an application to “the Texas Historical Commission for a State Antiquities Landmark permit to seek permission to relocate the Confederate Soldier statue… to another acceptable and secure location.”

None of the other commissioners moved to second it. When no one else joined him, Timmins revoked his motion.

The latest development follows three months of hearing arguments from both sides. At this morning’s meeting, many residents showed up to speak on its future, with the majority in favor of keeping the statue where it was.

“For one hundred years this has bothered no one. It’s under the wrong circumstances. Our President doesn’t believe we should be doing this. I think this is racially charged, and it has nothing to do with anyone feeling oppressed. Zero. It’s political, it’s to cause racial divide,” said Elea Wood who supports keeping the monument up.

She brought her two daughters to the meeting who she says are homeschooled as a lesson on American rights. She says she wants them to learn how to stand up for their community so that twisting history for an agenda doesn’t affect Harrison County.

“First and foremost it’s patriotism either way you go with the people that were against it or the people that were for it. I felt like there was no better way to show my daughters what it’s like to stand up for something whether we lost or won.”

Out of 12 public comments 7 were for keeping the monument where it is, 2 were tentative with other possible solutions to appease both sides and 4 were for it’s removal. Tasha Williams was one of those in support of it’s removal and addressed commissioners with her grievances for having a differing opinion.

“I’ve had the displeasure of listening to seven members of the Save our Soldiers group. Some pulled up on July 4th and begin to take my picture. One got out of her cae. One torments me on Facebook.

Following the vote, supporters of keeping the monument in place posed for photos in front of it.

The vote is the latest in the revamped movement in East Texas and around the country to remove statues glorifying the Confederacy as well as renaming landmarks and schools named after Confederate soldiers and generals.

Different movements in several East Texas communities began in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody back in May.

“The lady that started this was at the George Floyd funeral. So she has things to do than things other than this local area,” said Wood during her public comments.

On Monday, Gregg County chose not to take action to remove a statue dedicated to John Gregg, a senior officer in the Confederate army, and who the county is named after.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, the lone Black commissioner on the court, moved for a vote, but no one seconded the motion, effectively killing the proposal.

Last month, after Tyler ISD voted to change the name of Robert E. High School to Tyler Legacy. John Tyler High School was simply renamed to Tyler High.

The petition was started by Imani Rivera and intensified when a cross country runner named Trude Lamb refused to wear the name on her jersey in the fall and wrote to the school board that “I don’t see a future of remembering a person who did nothing for our country and who didn’t care for me or my people.”

Lamb is an immigrant from Ghana and said she had “worked the very fields and fetched water for my family from the very places my people were kidnapped.”