Harrison County teachers and businesses helping 2020 high school seniors

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 disrupted high school seniors’ last year with school being closed and activities being canceled. One Crockett Elementary teacher came up with an idea to assist seniors. Crystal Pritchard created a Facebook page allowing Harrison County residents to adopt high school seniors. So far, over 300 Harrison County seniors have been adopted.

The purpose of the page is to say thank you for the seniors and award them for their hard work. “We would love for many of the seniors to be adopted more than one. It could be as simple as giving them a card or a gift card to any of our small businesses in town,” said Pritchard.

If you would like to assist, head over the Adopt Harrison County High School Seniors 2020 Facebook page.

