Harrison County to receive COVID-19 vaccine allocation for week of Jan. 18

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall-Harrison County Health District in East Texas is one of the 260 providers in the state that will receive 333,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, they have instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 260 providers across Texas.

That includes 79 hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts and 181 additional providers as Texas vaccinates health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older, and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

In the past week, Texas became the first state to administer 1 million doses of vaccine, and vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 counties. In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering about 500,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.

The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine here.