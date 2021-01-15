Head-on collision claims life of 63-year-old woman in Marshall, 2 others injured

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police are investigating a car crash in Harrison County that claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman and left two people seriously injured early Thursday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a car crash in the called to the 4900 block of Elysian Field Road.

When officers arrived at the scene near Marshall Pottery, they learned a car was traveling southbound on Elysian Field Road was struck by a northbound car that had crossed over into the southbound lane.

The head-on collision resulted in the southbound vehicle driver’s death, identified as 63-year-old Lois Jean Butler. The passenger of Ms. Butler’s vehicle and the other vehicle’s driver were both hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

The Marshall Police Department staff would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Ms. Butler.