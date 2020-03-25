The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Here’s which Texas cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders

by: Wes Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas cities and counties continue to issue their own stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide order. He said he preferred local governments decide for themselves.

So far, many of Texas’ largest cities and counties have already announced stay-at-home orders and many other have announced plans to follow suit Tuesday.

Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place are essentially the same thing. City and county leaders though have started moving more to calling it a stay-at-home order so people don’t get it confused with orders during something like a hurricane or active shooter.

Here’s a look at which counties currently have stay-at-home orders in place:

Stay-at-home order issued (19 counties)

  • Bell County
  • Bexar County (San Antonio)
  • Brazos County
  • Cameron County
  • Castro County
  • Collin County
  • Dallas County (Dallas)
  • Denton County
  • El Paso County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Galveston County
  • Harris County (Houston)
  • Hidalgo County
  • Hunt County
  • Lampasas County
  • McLennan County (Waco)
  • Rockwall County
  • Tarrant County (Fort Worth)
  • Travis County (Austin)
  • Williamson County

Meanwhile, Gregg County, northeast of Tyler, has issued a voluntary shelter-at-home order.

Don't Miss