Imelda swamps parts of Texas with more than 3 feet of rain

(NBC NEWS) – The remnants of former Hurricane Imelda moved slowly inland on Thursday, promising more rain and possibly tornadoes after killing two people and swamping southeastern Texas with rain that was measured in feet.

Imelda, which made landfall as a tropical storm near Freeport, Texas, on Tuesday, remained a major thunderstorm system Thursday evening as it moved northward about halfway between College Station and Waco.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.