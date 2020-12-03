Jefferson ISD going into virtual learning for rest of 2020 due to growth in COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Jefferson Independent School District announced Wednesday that they are ceasing in-class instruction for the remainder of the year due to the increase of coronavirus cases in Marion County.

According to JISD, the increase in the growing number of COVID-19 cases has begun to seriously affect the students and staff at JISD.

“Absences have become the biggest issue, and we are experiencing situations in which there are not enough substitutes to fill all the vacancies associated with those absences/cases, which have continually increased over the past several days,” the school district said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Although it is widely understood that face-to-face instruction is the most successful method of educating students, we are forced to make the decision to cease normal, on-campus instruction beginning this Friday, December 4th.”

JISD says the on-campus instruction suspension for students will continue until Christmas break. The school district is anticipating a return to normal, on-campus instruction for students on January 6, 2021. However, they will still have normal, on-campus instruction tomorrow, Thursday, December 3.

All students who participate in UIL or other extra-curricular activities will be contacted by coaches and/or sponsors in order to communicate information related to practices, games, and other events.

“JISD staff are prepared to assist students with remote instruction through the use of technology devices and hot-spots, as necessary. There may be specific situations or circumstances that require the utilization of paper/hardcopy work-packets, as needed. Please communicate with your child’s teachers and/or administrators if you have questions or need help with anything. Our teachers and staff will continue reporting to work/campus to provide remote instruction for all of our students. We will be communicating specifics to you as necessary and details will be given to students tomorrow related to the delivery of instruction. Information will also be posted on the school’s website and Facebook pages as needed. Our teachers and staff will use Friday, December 4th as a preparatory day for remote instruction to begin on Monday, December 7 We also plan to provide meals for all of our students each school day. Delivery of meals will begin on Monday morning, December 7th. Those deliveries will be done by utilizing our normal bus routes and dropped off at the routine stops. Expect delivery times to be approximately 2 hours later than the normal (morning) pick-up times. We will also have food available for pick up here at school. Those pick-up sites/times are as follows: High School Campus: Parent Pick-up Line from 8:00 am-10:30 am.

Elementary Campus: Front of the school near the flag pole from 8:00 am-10:30 am. (Students/Parents from all campuses may pick up from either of these two sites). Again, I want to share these common-sense actions/procedures, which are recommended by health professionals, in an attempt to help mitigate/avoid the spread of illnesses. — Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer, particularly after being in contact with surfaces that are generally used/touched by a high volume of people such as door handles, bathroom surfaces, gas pumps, computer keyboards, public transportation, and other similar environments.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

— Stay home and seek medical attention when you are sick or have flu-like symptoms.

— Stay home if you have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

— Try to avoid people who are sick or who exhibit symptoms of illness.

— Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow (or tissue, which should be thrown away immediately), when you sneeze or cough.

— Routinely clean and disinfect all frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Our teachers, school nurses, and staff work diligently to encourage these simple and effective habits mentioned above. Please share this information with anyone you deem appropriate. I want to thank all of you for your support of our district. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Stay safe, stay healthy, and Go Dawgs!!” Rob Barnwell, JISD Superintendent