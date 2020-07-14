Jefferson ISD mourns high school student killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A Texas doctor says a 30-year-old patient who thought the coronavirus was a hoax has died after attending a "COVID party."

"One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'You know, I think I made a mistake,' and this young man went to a COVID party," Dr. Jane Appleby, the chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital, told KSAT. "He didn't really believe. He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease."