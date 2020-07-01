Jefferson ISD offering school supplies to students for this upcoming school year

JEFFERSON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Jefferson Independent School District is taking a load off parents this year by providing school supplies to students for the upcoming academic school year.

Necessary supplies will be bought and provided by the district, according to Jefferson ISD.

JISD said they will make arrangements to ensure students have the supplies he/she needs to have a successful school year such as:

Notebook paper

Folders

Pens

Pencils and pencil bags

Scissors

Glue

Kleenex

Sanitizing materials

Highlighters

Crayons

Markers

Earbuds

Parents are more than welcome to buy their child their own personal supplies if they wish to do so.

