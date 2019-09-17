Joaquin city council approves designation as sanctuary city for unborn

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another East Texas city is joining Waskom in becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn.

Joaquin’s City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to designate the municipality a sanctuary city for the unborn, meaning no abortions will allowed inside city limits.

In June, Waskom became the first city in Texas to pass an ordinance declaring itself a “sanctuary city of the unborn.” There are no abortion services in Waskom, so supporters called it a preventive measure to make sure an abortion clinic never opens in the city.

Naples and Omaha have also followed Waskom’s lead, becoming the second and third cities in Texas to pass city ordinances outlawing abortions.