Job fair set for Saturday in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair Saturday in Jefferson, Texas.

The job fair, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jeffersonian Institute, at 120 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, is free to attend and no registration is required.

Potential employees should expect to be interviewed on-site at the fair and should bring copies of their resume.

