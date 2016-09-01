MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Kari’s Law is now in effect in Texas.

It requires that any business with a PBX or MLTS phone system to have direct access to 9-1-1.

The change was prompted after Kari Hunt’s nine-year-old daughter tried several times to call 9-1-1 from a hotel room as her mother was being attacked by her estranged husband in Marshall, Texas a little over two years ago.

The girl didn’t know that she had to dial “9” to get an outside line so the call would go through.

Kari died before help could arrive.

Last year, Brad Dunn pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in 2015.

Texas is the third state to pass Kari’s law. 24 other states have proposed similar legislation.