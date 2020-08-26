Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura zeroes in on the Gulf Coast

Texas

by: Russell Falcon and Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Gulf Coast is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday as possibly a Category 3 hurricane — and evacuations have already begun.

KXAN will continue updating this story as the storm approaches. You can find useful links and resources below.

8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Governor Greg Abbott waived Houston-area tolls ahead of Laura, to help evacuees who are traveling inland. Abbott asked the Texas Department of Transportation to waive all tolls along the department’s portion of State Highway 99 starting at 7 p.m.

For evacuees that made their way to the Circuit of Americas Tuesday, flashbacks of Hurricane Harvey were hard to ignore even three years later.

5:40 p.m. Tuesday

The first buses of evacuees started arriving at the Circuit of the Americas, southeast of Austin, which will serve as a reception/processing center to direct evacuees to hotels/motels. The first bus to arrive has already departed for shelter.

Earlier Tuesday

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration to 59 Texas counties that could be impacted by Laura. Evacuation sites across the state are opening, including some in Austin and Central Texas.

The Circuit of the Americas race track facility was expected to open Tuesday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued, including in places like Jasper, Jefferson, Newton and Orange counties. The City of Galveston and City of Port Arthur also have evacuation orders in place. Several other places have voluntary evacuations.

Local firefighters and first responders are also pitching in. Around 30 people from the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are headed to the coast to help with Hurricane Laura.

Monday

Governor Greg Abbott announced teams from the Texas Army, Air National Guards, Military Department and Texas State Guard have gone to the Texas coast to help with efforts there.

Members of the teams have assigned locations throughout the state.

