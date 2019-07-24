Man injured in East Texas petroleum plant explosion

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — One person was seriously injured and a truck was destroyed in an explosion at an East Texas petroleum plant.

Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin says that the man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following an explosion at the WOI Petroleum plant outside of Daingerfield. The man’s condition is unknown.

Martin says the 1 p.m. blast caused no deaths or other serious injuries. The ensuing fire destroyed a truck before being extinguished around 2 p.m.

Calls to WOI were not answered Wednesday. The cause of the explosion is being investigated by state and county officials.

The blast follows large fires at two Houston-area chemical facilities in March and April.

