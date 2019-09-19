Breaking News
Nexstar poll: Edwards lead grows in La. Governor’s race; Rispone gaining

Man sentenced for attempting to rob Texarkana garden store at gunpoint

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A plea agreement lands a man who attempted to rob a garden store at gunpoint a 35-year prison sentence.

Brandon Staggs, 25, pled guilty to aggravated robbery charges.

Police arrested Staggs last November after he snuck into Ellis Pottery on Summerhill Road armed with a shotgun and confronted two employees. After a struggle, the employees were able to restrain Staggs and called police.

Staggs is currently being held in Bowie County Jail awaiting transport to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve his sentence.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss