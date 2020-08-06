Man visiting brother disappears in Waco area

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help finding a missing person.

Sean Donovan Ditmore was reporting missing Tuesday afternoon after not returning to a family member’s house when he was expected to. Sean does not live in Waco, but came down over the weekend to help his brother move.

Sean told family members Tuesday he was going to drive around for a little sightseeing, and that he would be back later that afternoon – but never returned. He also left his cell phone, so there is currently no way to track his whereabouts.

Sean’s family says it is not unusual for him to drive around to check places out when he travels, but it is highly unusual for him not to communicate where he is going.

Sean is a 33-year-old man listed as 5’5″, weighs about 135 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue button-down shirt and blue jeans. He left in his vehicle, which is a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz white in color, with Texas License plate number DZB-7646.

If you see Sean or know of his whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500 or the Special Crimes Division at (254)750-7610.

Source: Waco Police Department