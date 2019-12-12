Man wanted in death of Nassau Bay police officer taken into custody

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the man wanted in the death of a Nassau Bay police officer has been arrested.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson was arrested without incident at his home, according to a HCSO Facebook post.

Henderson, 21, is accused of killing Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, Tuesday evening during a traffic stop. He was the subject of a statewide Blue Alert issued by DPS.

Blue Alerts are designed to speed in the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

Sullivan, the officer he is accused of killing, was among a group of officers attempting to arrest Henderson, who was wanted on a warrant related to a domestic violence case. Police said that during the stop, Henderson managed to wrestle free from officers, get back into his vehicle, and then hit Sullivan as he drove away.

Sullivan was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement.