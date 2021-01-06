Marion Co. judge confirms 24 new positive COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Marion County Judge Hon. Leward J. LaFleur has confirmed 24 new positive coronavirus cases since December.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, here is the latest COVID-19 data for Marion Co. as of Wednesday, Jan. 6:
- Cumulative cases – 224
- Fatalities – 17
- Recoveries – 236
- Active cases – 44
Judge LaFleur says human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and with people over the age of 65.
Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
Marion County residents are reminded to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after
going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or
sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with
at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray
- or wipe.
- Wear a face mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.
If anyone is experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14days, contact your healthcare provider immediately.
Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
Local information can be found on The County website www.co.marion.tx.us.
More Coronavirus News
- Marion Co. judge confirms 24 new positive COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to East Texas residents
- LSU Health Shreveport to give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older
- Shreveport firefighter dies in the line of duty from COVID-19
- Gov. Edwards set to hold briefing as new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach all-time high