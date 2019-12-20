Marshall Fire Department hosts bell memorial

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall community was invited to a program Thursday morning to dedicate the Marshall Fire Department 1877 Bell Memorial.

The program was held in the community room at the Central Fire Station at 11:00 a.m.

MFD Chief Reginald Cooper says it means a lot for the citizens of Marshall to come out and support the event.

“It just means a whole lot for our citizens to step up from the businesses all the way down to those individuals who just chip in and did everything that they could to make this happen.”

The memorial bell was made possible by financial grants and gifts made by the Marshall Lions Club, as well as many citizens and businesses in the community.

The first bell served as the first alarm system for Marshall for many years during the late 19th century.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.